Watch: Former WWE NXT Champion shares intense training video ahead of potential return after 2 months

A return to action has been all but confirmed for former WWE and current AEW star Malakai Black.

The Dutch Destroyer started off strong in AEW last year, appearing on the July 7, 2021, episode of Dynamite. He immediately attacked Cody Rhodes and established himself as a formidable heel. The next couple of weeks saw him repeatedly defeat Rhodes, ending the feud by taking down the American Nightmare at the Grand Slam on September 22, 2021.

However, Black has been absent from AEW since September this year. Amidst rumors of him being released from the promotion, the former NXT Champion clarified that he would be back soon while explaining that he was taking time off.

The timing of the former WWE star's return seems to have inched closer, as he recently shared a video of him training his moves.

"Light pad flow from a while ago with @kissimmeemuaythai. Video shot and made by @jdeanwilliams," Malakai captioned.

You can check out the video here:

It remains to be seen when the House of Black leader will officially return to AEW.

The former WWE star has also released a vignette, teasing his return to AEW

As if the training video wasn't enough, Malakai Black also released a vignette on social media alongside his stablemates to indicate his imminent comeback.

The vignettes featured Julia Hart, Brody King, and Malakai, as well as Buddy Matthews, who was also on temporary leave.

Melissa @melissax1125



“An Elegy of the forgotten” Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart and Brody King just posted these to their IG.“An Elegy of the forgotten” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart and Brody King just posted these to their IG. 👀 “An Elegy of the forgotten” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5BrbtbFPTQ

Furthermore, a cryptic video recently aired on Dynamite featuring members of the House of Black. The segment also had a hand breaking through a grave, symbolizing the rebirth of the faction.

As of now, there is no fixed timeline for the House of Black's return. Only time will tell when the former WWE star and his stablemates will appear in the Jacksonville-based Promotion again.

What are your thoughts on the House of Black? Sound off in the comments below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes