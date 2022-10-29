[Watch]: Malakai Black drops a cryptic video seemingly teasing massive AEW return 

Malakai Black has dropped a cryptic video to tease his highly-anticipated return to AEW.

The 37-year-old's future has been up in the air since he last wrestled (w/ The House of Black) in a losing effort against Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro in a trios match at All Out pay-per-view.

Following the bout, Black embraced his stablemates and ostensibly bid farewell to the audience, thus fueling rumors of his possible departure from the company. The Dutch star was allegedly unhappy with his booking and even asked for his release, which he confirmed via a heartfelt post a few weeks later.

Interestingly, rumors began churning that Malakai Black intended to jump ship to WWE under the new regime of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In fact, The Game even put feelers out to several AEW stars, with Black being one of them. However, the House of Black leader debunked these rampant speculations during his Instagram live video.

Black clarified that he has just taken some time off to deal with personal issues and assured that he would be back in AEW soon. Earlier today, Malakai Black posted a short clip featuring The House of Black members teasing coming back into the fold.

You can check out the video below:

Malakai Black @malakaiblxck An elegy of the forgotten An elegy of the forgotten https://t.co/RINNLoUaRi

Jim Cornette believes Malakai Black has been a 'disappointment' in AEW

Malakai Black's AEW run didn't take off as many had anticipated, especially after Cody Rhodes handed him his first loss last year.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran gave his stance on The House of Black's career and called him a disappointment:

"This guy has been a disappointment since the start. Remember he looked good, okay guy looks like a bad*ss. Had some buzz about him came in, did the thing with Cody, and then all of a sudden supernatural city came in, and every match of his he would have a good match that go in the toilet because he was playing some kind of spooky mind games with people. Then he gets a group around him and they cater to him until he realizes he ain't getting over, and then he wants to go back to where he kinda got over a little better," said Cornette

Black is in dire need of a career renaissance, and it will be interesting to see whether his latest tease leads to The House of Black returning down the road.

Do you want to see Malakai Black in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

