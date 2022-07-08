Watch: Former WWE star's manager posts a short video calling for the immediate removal of AEW wrestler from Tony Khan's company

Former WWE star Tony Nese's manager has apparently dedicated himself to one singular objective: Removing Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster.

The bad blood stemmed right from Strickland's (fka Isaiah Scott in WWE) debut in AEW, where he was confronted by his former 205 Live rival Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete challenged the debutant to the latter's first match in the company.

Despite the tough competition, Strickland was able to emerge victorious. This understandably did not sit well with Nese and his manager, Smart Mark Sterling.

Furthermore, the recent Royal Rampage Battle Royale match also saw Swerve eliminate Tony Nese by throwing him over the top rope. Foiled once again by his rival, Nese's manager has apparently taken matters into his own hands by starting a campaign against Swerve.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite also saw Sterling trying to convince Keith Lee to sign the P.A.S.S (People Against Swerve Strickland) petition. Although the Limitless one was betrayed by his partner recently, he still refused to sign the petition, arguing that Swerve and him were still winning as a team.

As another step in his relentless campaign, Sterling posted a video on Twitter arguing his point. He requested everyone to join his cause and remove the former WWE star from the AEW roster.

You can watch the full video here:

While Sterling is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of his goal, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to get Swerve Strickland off the All Elite roster soon.

Fans had divided reactions to Smart Mark Sterling's campaign against the former WWE star

Although Sterling has prepared a detailed case against Swerve Strickland, fans are still divided on who to side with.

Many Twitter comments suggested that Mark Sterling was right in his arguments.

janie @mjflover @MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident this is best ad yet dkdkdkw Don’t cross Mark Sterling or else he’ll make a whole hate campaign against you @AEW THOUGHT STRANGER THINGS 4 WAS BORINGthis is best ad yet dkdkdkw Don’t cross Mark Sterling or else he’ll make a whole hate campaign against you @MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW THOUGHT STRANGER THINGS 4 WAS BORING 😭😂 this is best ad yet dkdkdkw Don’t cross Mark Sterling or else he’ll make a whole hate campaign against you 💀 https://t.co/jmigGuIuEN

However, a number of fans also sided with Swerve Strickland.

RipCityFish @RipCityFish @MarkSterlingEsq @AEW @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident Swerve, you are being unduly hassled, unnecessarily harassed, and unjustly harmed by this clip-on tie Saul Goodman wannabe knockoff of a con-man. Hire me and we’ll sanction this shifty solicitor back to the Stone Age. @MarkSterlingEsq @AEW @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident Swerve, you are being unduly hassled, unnecessarily harassed, and unjustly harmed by this clip-on tie Saul Goodman wannabe knockoff of a con-man. Hire me and we’ll sanction this shifty solicitor back to the Stone Age.

Given Mark Sterling's proclamation that Tony Nese will defeat Orange Cassidy on Rampage this week, it remains to be seen whether the Best Friends member will also sign the petition to remove Swerve Strickland.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far