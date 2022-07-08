Create
Watch: Former WWE star's manager posts a short video calling for the immediate removal of AEW wrestler from Tony Khan's company

A member of the AEW roster is currently under heavy fire
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 10:48 PM IST

Former WWE star Tony Nese's manager has apparently dedicated himself to one singular objective: Removing Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster.

The bad blood stemmed right from Strickland's (fka Isaiah Scott in WWE) debut in AEW, where he was confronted by his former 205 Live rival Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete challenged the debutant to the latter's first match in the company.

Despite the tough competition, Strickland was able to emerge victorious. This understandably did not sit well with Nese and his manager, Smart Mark Sterling.

Furthermore, the recent Royal Rampage Battle Royale match also saw Swerve eliminate Tony Nese by throwing him over the top rope. Foiled once again by his rival, Nese's manager has apparently taken matters into his own hands by starting a campaign against Swerve.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite also saw Sterling trying to convince Keith Lee to sign the P.A.S.S (People Against Swerve Strickland) petition. Although the Limitless one was betrayed by his partner recently, he still refused to sign the petition, arguing that Swerve and him were still winning as a team.

As another step in his relentless campaign, Sterling posted a video on Twitter arguing his point. He requested everyone to join his cause and remove the former WWE star from the AEW roster.

You can watch the full video here:

People Against Swerve Strickland!Tonight on #AEWRampage @TonyNese and I kill two birds with one stone.We get to embarrass @orangecassidy on TV, and then make him sign the petition to remove @swerveconfident from the roster!It’s hard work, but someone has to do it! @AEW https://t.co/QFP23wmCTZ

While Sterling is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of his goal, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to get Swerve Strickland off the All Elite roster soon.

Fans had divided reactions to Smart Mark Sterling's campaign against the former WWE star

Although Sterling has prepared a detailed case against Swerve Strickland, fans are still divided on who to side with.

Many Twitter comments suggested that Mark Sterling was right in his arguments.

@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW Thank you Mark! <3
@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW You need to enlist John Morgan in this pursuit. It would be like when Paul Orndorff called in Gary Spivey to lend him a hand. https://t.co/vlzluCEBcJ
@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW if y'all win I'll sign it too!
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident Boo #strickland https://t.co/ZzTKumB4Xi
@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW THOUGHT STRANGER THINGS 4 WAS BORING 😭😂 this is best ad yet dkdkdkw Don’t cross Mark Sterling or else he’ll make a whole hate campaign against you 💀 https://t.co/jmigGuIuEN

However, a number of fans also sided with Swerve Strickland.

@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW And you allready think, that you are the smartest?!
@MarkSterlingEsq @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident @AEW Get a hobby or something besides hating, Mark https://t.co/VUzRTRGy7y
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW @TonyNese @orangecassidy @swerveconfident Swerve, you are being unduly hassled, unnecessarily harassed, and unjustly harmed by this clip-on tie Saul Goodman wannabe knockoff of a con-man. Hire me and we’ll sanction this shifty solicitor back to the Stone Age.

Given Mark Sterling's proclamation that Tony Nese will defeat Orange Cassidy on Rampage this week, it remains to be seen whether the Best Friends member will also sign the petition to remove Swerve Strickland.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

