Watch: Frankie Kazarian provides emotional response to SCU's breakup on AEW Dynamite

Sidharth Sachdeva
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 1 min ago
News

AEW star Frankie Kazarian has opened up following SCU's loss to The Young Bucks in a Tag Team Title match on this week's AEW Dynamite. The defeat also meant that Kazarian and longtime partner, Christopher Daniels, were forced to break up and go their separate ways.

The Young Bucks and SCU stole the show on AEW Dynamite with their amazing performance. The match was filled with some great spots which saw Kazarian hit a Styles Clash and Matt Jackson parody the iconic WrestleMania moment between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

In the end, the champions retained their gold and ensured that it was the end for SCU in AEW.

Christopher Daniels teased that he would be retiring following the match. A cameraman caught up with Frankie Kazarian backstage and the former AEW Tag Team Champion acknowledged the loss in the exclusive video.

Kazarian, however, clarified that he was not done and would bounce back.

"Obviously feeling a lot of different emotions right now. When I had this idea of self-imposed stipulation, I knew the reward but more importantly I knew the risk. I knew what could have happened, and it just happened. "
"Over two decades of friendship and 10 years of being tag team, traveling the roads, coast to coast. Now it's over. What happens next? I honestly don't know. One thing I am certain of is that I am not done. Not by a long shot," said Kazarian in this emotional video.

What's next for Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite?

Frankie Kazarian is a former AEW tag team champion
Now that SCU is officially done, Frankie Kazarian could embark on a solo run in AEW. He has been involved in singles matches during time in Tony Khan's promotion, with his outing against Christian Cage a few weeks ago on Dynamite being the biggest highlight.

Kazarian did have a fruitful singles run during his time in IMPACT Wrestling as he has won the X-Division Title five times.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion could add himself to the Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

What's your take on Frankie Kazarian's immediate future in AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

Published 2 min ago
