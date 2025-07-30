Watch: Heartfelt interaction between Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews amid the male star’s AEW absence

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are a hotshot couple in professional wrestling. While the two stars currently work in different promotions, they often share glimpses of their good times on social media. Matthews had a wholesome interaction with the former WWE Women's World Champion in a recent stream.The AEW star has been absent from the company for the past five months after suffering an ankle injury at Grand Slam: Australia. Matthews faced Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at the special event this past February. However, the Australian sustained an ankle injury during his entrance, leading to his indefinite hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion.Buddy Matthews often appears on King Kreas' Twitch stream. During one of his recent streams, the former WWE Superstar shared a beautiful moment with Rhea Ripley, twirling his real-life wife in a public display of affection. Throughout the moment, the AEW star kept showering The Eradicator with praise, making her blush.''Chat, look, look who has come? The megastar is here! Look at her go! Sexy as hell!'' he said. [0:00-0:10]Check out the lighthearted clip below:This clip has been going viral among professional wrestling fans all over the internet. The WWE Universe and AEW fans have been enjoying this shy and calm real-life persona of Rhea Ripley, something that is in contrast to her on-screen character.Rhea Ripley recently talked about working with Buddy Matthews on-screenSince Rhea Ripley announced that she is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews, fans have been clamoring to see the couple working together on-screen. However, the two stars currently work in different promotions, making it impossible for them to be in the same working environment. However, Mami talked about this possibility in one of her latest interviews.Speaking on Allenownz Wrasslin, the former WWE Women's World Champion stated that she would like to work with Matthews on television someday. She added that she would love to explore the on-screen couple dynamic if the opportunity arises, as The Nightmare now feels she can't play that role with anyone other than her husband.&quot;So it’s hard to tell what the future holds, and there are just so many possibilities that could potentially happen. I don’t know if my husband will ever come back; I don’t know. I don’t know; if he does come back, then we could do something on TV. I don’t know. Anything could really happen,&quot; she said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]Check out the full interview below:The Eradicator also talked about her previous on-screen pairing with Dominik Mysterio. She said it was an organic storyline born out of fans' interest. Otherwise, she finds it hard to imagine her character being in a romantic angle.Please credit KingKreas' Twitch stream and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take quotes from the first half of the article.