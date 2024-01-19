[Watch] Hilarious clip of Samoa Joe's stating why he didn't become WWE Champion resurfaces after his AEW World Title victory

Samoa Joe is having a tremendous run in AEW currently. He won the feud with MJF, winning his first World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company.

However, The Samoan Submission Machine did not find the same level of success in his previous run with WWE. Even after dominating the competition in NXT, The former ROH World Champion did not win a World Championship on the Stamford-based company's main roster. He was a part of both SmackDown and RAW locker rooms. During an interview, the man himself had a humorous reaction to why he never won the big one in WWE.

Joe is no newbie and has had some spectacular runs in ROH, TNA, and then one in WWE. He has many World Championships wins under his belt, but the one that's sorely missing is the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Here's hoping his current title reign satiates his fans and himself.

Fans criticized the spot where Hook easily kicked out of Samoa Joe's devastating finisher during their World Title match on AEW Dynamite

Looks like AEW is planning to make Samoa Joe a working champion. The Samoan won the championship on December 30 at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, and he's already defending the title not even a month into his reign. The match was, of course, a closely monitored one, and fans called out the bookers for having Hook easily kick out of Joe's Muscle Buster, the same move that forced Tyson Kidd to retire in the prime of his career.

Typically, any wrestler's finisher is very protected, and when used, it is almost always a curtain call for the opponent. The spot where Hook kicked out of the Muscle Buster so easily could either be bad booking or Khan and Creative are planning to add some more moves to Joe's arsenal while he's at the top. Either way, fans didn't like the fact and responded,

What do you think? Is AEW trying to make some changes to Joe's arsenal of moves? Sound off in the comments section below.

