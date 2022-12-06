WATCH: How WWE pranked William Regal ahead of match against major AEW star 

William Regal was associated with WWE for nearly two-decades before his release earlier this year. His strong sense of administrative and leadership skills enabled him to take on the role of NXT's General Manager for seven years. A clip recently re-surfaced on social media during his entrance for a match against Bryan Danielson at a WWE event in Liverpool.

Regal trained and contributed to the British Wrestling scene in his early days. In 2002, he defeated Edge at the Royal Rumble to win his first Intercontinental Championship. He announced his official role in administrative duty on NXT in July 2014.

In January this year, Regal made his AEW debut by breaking up a brawl between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. The WWE veteran joined the two AEW stars along with Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to form the Blackpool Combat Club.

The wrestling world was taken up by a resurfaced clip of the 54-year old veteran's entrance for a match against Danielson. His old entrance theme began to play over his then-current theme as he made his way to the ring for his match against The American Dragon.

Claudio Castagnoli commented on rumors of William Regal's departure from AEW

Shortly after Triple H shared a clip of William Regal reciting the iconic WarGames phrase, rumors were afloat of the latter's unhappiness in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interaction with Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli shared a little insight into the former WWE General Manager potentially leaving the promotion:

"I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that." (H/T Fightful)

Castagnoli was the ROH World Champion for a brief period before losing the title to Chris Jericho. A couple of weeks ago, he issued a challenge to The Wizard for the championship with the stipulation that if he lost he would join the Jericho Appreciation Society for good.

What do you think of William Regal jumping ship to WWE to work under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

