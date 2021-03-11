Create
WATCH: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston explain what happened at the end of Revolution on AEW Dynamite; more backstage news

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston explain the dud bomb on AEW Dynamite.
Matt Black
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Wrestling fans haven't stopped talking about the end of AEW Revolution since it occurred on Sunday. Tony Khan promised an explanation on Dynamite tonight, and fans got one.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston cut a promo in front of a fire pit, and the latter said he had an anxiety attack and passed out. He said you could make fun of him if you want, but that's what happened. Kingston added it gave him flashbacks of when he was in jail.

Moxley and Kingston debated whether the bomb was ever supposed to go off or not to begin with. They suggested that ACME was written on the bomb box when it arrived or that the bomb was purchased by IMPACT Wrestling.

The segment also established that Moxley and Kingston are back together and will most likely be teaming up to battle Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in the future.

Backstage news on the end of AEW Revolution

Beyond the storyline explanation, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has more information on what occurred Sunday night. Sapp reports that the third-party crew hired to rig up the explosives brushed off the dud and weren't very apologetic to AEW.

Sapp said the rigging crew now have "significant heat" with AEW management. We can't imagine that AEW will be using this crew in the future for any important events.

What are your thoughts on AEW's explanation for the end of the Revolution pay-per-view? Is it time to accept it and move on? Or did you want more? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 11 Mar 2021, 07:47 IST
AEW Revolution Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) Eddie Kingston AEW Roster 2021 AEW Championship All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
