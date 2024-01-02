[Watch] Jon Moxley involved in a terrible botch during AEW Worlds End

Jon Moxley is known for his exceptional in-ring acumen. However, sometimes that prowess can go for a toss, leading to certain dangerous spots in the match, and the same happened with him this past week at AEW Worlds End.

The former AEW World Champion battled Eddie Kingston in the high-stakes finals of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. Both stars earned their way to the match and were competing for the AEW Triple Crown Championship.

Moxley had more wins than any other competitors in the Gold League to reach the finals. While Kingston had to face his setbacks in the Blue League, not before bouncing back and fighting his way to the finish line.

The highly anticipated bout between the two AEW stars delivered in every right. Yet, it also became the latest addition to the infamous Botchmania of Wrestling. A user on X posted a compilation video, pointing out botch spots from the match.

One of them saw Eddie Kingston landing awkwardly during a suicide dive attempt, colliding straight into the barricade. While another one saw him power-slamming Moxley, who landed probably on his neck which looked like an injury scare.

Jon Moxley's quest to become the AEW Triple Crown Champion failed

Despite such terrible spots, the match was well-appreciated by the fans. The action-packed encounter had them invested, with both Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston tearing each other apart.

In the end, Kingston prevailed over the former WWE star, pinning his shoulders to the mat for the first time in his career and claiming the AEW Triple Crown title.

While Eddie continues to bask in the glory of his victory, it would be interesting to see what Moxley does next following this huge defeat.

What did you think about the match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston? Sound off in the comments!

