[Watch] Jon Moxley's AEW partner breaks character; gets emotional after huge title win

An ally of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley got emotional and broke down in tears after a major win. The star last performed in the Tony Khan-led promotion a few weeks back.

Gabe Kidd is a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and appeared on AEW TV last month, when he helped Moxley retain his World Title against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. Kidd also teamed with Moxley and Marina Shafir to defeat Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale.

At the recent NJPW Dominion event, Kidd defeated Yota Tsuji to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. During the post-show press conference, the 28-year-old star reflected on his title win and also got emotional, as he broke down in tears, in contrast to his onscreen character.

The clip from the press conference can be viewed below:

Gabe Kidd has been appearing on All Elite Wrestling since his match at Forbidden Door last year. He became a part of the Death Riders storyline after he helped Moxley last month and allied with him.

Veteran believes Jon Moxley could hold on to the AEW World Title after All In

At All In 2025, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page. While fans are hoping that Hangman will be the one to finally dethrone Moxley, wrestling veteran Konnan believes otherwise.

Speaking on K100 recently, Konnan said that Swerve Strickland could cost Hangman Page the AEW World Title match at All In, as both of them don't want to see each other as champions owing to their intense rivalry:

"My thing is, bro, if they're sticking to the storyline, Swerve and Hangman Page have both said that with either of them alive, they will not see the other one win the championship. So, I can absolutely see Swerve screwing Hangman. Okay, Moxley, hold on to the belt," Konnan said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Hangman Page dethrones Moxley at All In on July 12.

