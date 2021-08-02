WATCH: Josh Alexander issues a big challenge to AEW for Bound For Glory

It appears Kenny Omega's next challenger for the IMPACT World Championship has been revealed in the form of current X-Division Champion Josh Alexander.

Last night at IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming, Josh Alexander successfully defended his X-Division Championship against Black Taurus of AAA. IMPACT released an unseen promo tonight on social media following the match where Alexander challenged AEW to give them their best at Bound For Glory.

"That is another title defense in the books here at IMPACT Homecoming," Josh Alexander began. "Black Taurus, you were AAA's best. If we look at my title reign, I've beaten someone from New Japan that's supposedly the best. Someone from AAA who's supposedly the best. I have run through the entire IMPACT X Division. So, maybe I need to look elsewhere. We're talking about all these different promotions coming in at Bound For Glory? Well, AEW? Yeah, you know who I'm talking about. I'm saying you give me your best, and we will see which division matters most in this company."

Will Josh Alexander invoke "Option C" to challenge Kenny Omega at Bound For Glory?

Of course, AEW Champion Kenny Omega could decline Josh Alexander's challenge. But Alexander has the history of IMPACT Wrestling on his side as he is the current holder of the X-Division Championship.

If Alexander invokes "Option C," which allows him to forfeit the championship to IMPACT Management in exchange for a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, the titleholder has no say in the matter.

This would be an excellent way to build to this match in October, and if all the stars align, it could lead to IMPACT Wrestling crowning a new World Champion in Las Vegas.

His tattoos almost scared me but then I remembered I was a rough and tough heavyweight champion. https://t.co/E3ExE8HdDh — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 23, 2021

Would you like to see Josh Alexander challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory? If not, who would you rather see in that spot? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

