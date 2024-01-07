[Watch] Julia Hart gives a 10-bell salute to former WWE stars on AEW Collision

Current TBS Champion Julia Hart gave a 10-bell salute to a pair of former WWE and AEW World Tag Team Champions after the main event of the latest episode of Collision.

The former WWE stars in question are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of the FTR (fka The Revival). On this week's edition of AEW Collision, FTR squared off against Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black in the main event.

It was a classic tag team encounter with some incredible action. The bout also featured interferences by Brody King and Daniel Garcia. Harwood ultimately secured the win for his side with a roll-up.

Following the match, King, Black, and Matthews assaulted Harwood, Wheeler, and Garcia. Julia Hart then appeared and mockingly gave a 10-bell salute to the former WWE stars.

The 10-bell salute could be a message to the former champions that their feud with House of Black is far from over. It remains to be seen what's next in the compelling story. Will Garcia combine forces with FTR to take on House of Black in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

