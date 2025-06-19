Watch: Kevin Owens spotted with AEW star amid his WWE absence

Kevin Owens was spotted with an AEW star amid his absence from WWE. This might come as a surprise to some because of how unexpected it is.

Owens has been away from WWE since before WrestleMania 41, when he revealed that he had to take some time off because of a neck injury. Since then, he has been away from the wrestling ring and has been continuing to get back in shape.

Kevin Owens is from Canada and is a massive fan of hockey. The Florida Panthers hosted the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals yesterday, and KO was seen in attendance with AEW star "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.

The two of them were seen casually walking into the arena alongside fans. The game ended with the Florida Panthers winning the match and picking up their second consecutive Stanley Cup in the process.

Matt Jackson reveals meeting Kevin Owens

With Kevin Owens going to a hockey game with Daddy Magic, it is clear that he has a lot of friends in AEW. Two of his best friends from his independent wrestling days are AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks.

Matt Jackson was speaking in a vlog on his YouTube channel when he revealed how he accidentally bumped into KO last year. He said:

“Yeah, he looks very familiar. I go, 'Oh my Gosh. Is that Kevin? It's Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens, as you may know him.' I sneak up to him and he's taking pictures with his kids and stuff. 'Hey Kev, what's up man.' He turns around and looks at me. His eyes are so big, he doesn't even know how to react. He goes, 'Oh my God.' He grabs me and hugs me, the biggest bear hug ever. I don't think he let go for ten seconds. 'What are the chances!' We're just talking, getting caught up, because it had been a minute. It was so cool because literally the rest of the vacation, we kind of had our vacation together. It was last March.”

It is great to see that despite working in different companies, there is still genuine camaraderie between the stars.

