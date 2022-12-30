"Watch you little b*tches" - WWE legend's wife hits back at AEW star after 'Kurt Angle' diss on AEW Dynamite

Karen Jarrett has continued to express her anger after being dragged into the feud between AEW tag champs The Acclaimed and the team comprising of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Jarrett and Lethal have made it clear that they want the AEW tag titles. With Max Caster unable to compete last week, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn faced what remained of their potential challengers. The title may not have been on the line but Jarrett and Lethal picked up the win. This would give them further impetus to challenge for the title in the near future.

The Acclaimed took aim at their challengers via a rap diss track this week. There were plenty of shots taken but the headline was an obvious reference to Karen Jarrett's relationship with Kurt Angle prior to her marriage to Jeff.

The Hall of Famer's wife hasn't taken kindly to the dig and delivered yet another warning to Max Caster over Twitter. Judging by her fiery reaction, it seems that she may have a legitimate grievance.

"You think I am working...watch you little b*tches" - Karen Jarrett via Twitter

Caster has often pushed the envelope with his lyrics.They are often riddled with references to current affairs in both the wrestling and political landscapes. He was even suspended for crossing the line with references to Simone Biles' mental health and fake COVID PCR tests in the past.

Jeff Jarrett looked back on his time with AEW thus far

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW I'll never not love Jeff Jarrett. I can't wrap my head around the hate he gets



He literally created a place for wrestlers to work & get paid when WCW died. That trumps booking himself as the champ in the early days of TNA I'll never not love Jeff Jarrett. I can't wrap my head around the hate he getsHe literally created a place for wrestlers to work & get paid when WCW died. That trumps booking himself as the champ in the early days of TNA https://t.co/pPLHwVPDVs

Jarrett joined AEW earlier this year following his short stint as Senior Vice President of Live Events at WWE. He has since joined forces with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Double J reflected on his time with the company following his return to Universal Studios for Dark related tapings with Singh.

"Just a cool experience. Something that, at this stage in my career, I do not take for granted, and I think we've all taken for granted certain things in our lives and you don't even think about when you're doing it, but the relationships, we were down there every other week for years.

The relationships we've built. They ask about Karen [Jarrett's wife], the kids, and they remember them by name. These are all, not AEW employees, but Universal Studios and freelancers. It was a cool deal." [H/T Fightful]

Jarrett made his debut for the company at Full Gear. Jay Lethal and Jarret lost to historic rivals Sting and Darby Allin.

What did you make of the reference? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes