[Watch] Major AEW star's amusing reaction to being asked to sign the WWE Championship belt

For many aspiring wrestlers, the WWE Championship represents the most sought-after accolade. Though it may not have been the title Darby Allin was expecting a fan to hand him during AEW Dynamite, as told by his own reaction.

Darby is on the hunt for a world title in his own right, confirmed to be challenging for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. It took he and Jungle Boy's reluctant partnership to yield a win over MJF and Sammy Guevara to make it possible. But MJF will now defend his title in a four-way between the 'four pillars of AEW'.

Allin will be hoping his Double or Nothing outing goes better than his last battle against MJF, losing via pinfall at Full Gear 2021. He and Sammy share the role of most decorated in the bout, having both won the TNT title on three occasions.

In a video posted to TikTok, and later Twitter, Darby was shown to be signing fans' memorabilia at Dynamite. He was handed a replica WWE Championship, to which he offered an amusing reaction, before shrugging and signing the belt anyway.

Darby scored the pinfall to send he and Jungle Boy to Double or Nothing. Jungle Boy seemingly had the match won only to be forced out of the way as Darby landed a coffin drop for the pin.

Booker T wants to see Darby Allin face WWE legend Goldberg

Goldberg has been linked to AEW since news broke that he had entered free agency at the end of his WWE deal. The former Universal Champion would be quite the coup for AEW on a mainstream level if he was to join. But the question has been raised over who he would face in such a circumstance.

A fellow WCW and WWE veteran, Booker T, recently named Darby as someone he would like to see against him.

"Darby Allin," Booker responded. "[Goldberg can] beat him up and get out there. That would be my pick." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Goldberg wouldn't be the only major name on Darby's resumé if such a clash were to happen. He has faced the likes of Jeff Hardy, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes in the past.

