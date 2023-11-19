[WATCH] Major AEW star uses Goldberg's Jackhammer at Full Gear 2023

WWE legend Goldberg seemingly recieved a subtle tribute during the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Rumors of Goldberg potentially joining the Jacksonville-based promotion have been making the rounds for months in the pro wrestling community. Reports of him talking to Tony Khan have led to speculation about the chances of him going All Elite.

Amidst the buzz, Buddy Matthews has added fuel to the fire with a particular move during his match. At the pre-show of Full Gear, the House of Black member took on Claudio Castagnoli in a gripping singles match. While the fight seemed quite balanced, the Blackpool Combat Club member was able to make Buddy tap out to a sharpshooter.

What caught the fans' attention more than the result was the Jackhammer Buddy executed on Claudio.

Buddy's moveset is by no means limited, but the use of a Jackhammer on this occasion certainly drew eyes from the audience.

Is it a subtle hint about Goldberg's imminent AEW debut? Or is it simply a tribute to the legendary pro wrestler? Only time will tell.

