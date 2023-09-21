[Watch] Major concern about Adam Cole amidst MJF's speech after AEW Grand Slam goes off the air

Find out what happened after the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam went off-air, as the AEW world champion, MJF, had something to say alongside his seemingly injured best friend, Adam Cole.

In the main event of the Dynamite Grand Slam episode, MJF defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. The match was amazing from start to finish and despite Joe dominating Max for the majority of the bout, The Devil managed to retain the title with a little push from his best friend, Adam Cole.

After the show went off the air, the AEW World Champion had something to say to those in attendance inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Here is what he had to say:

"Where do you s**mbags think you're going? Let me explain something to all of you. You sons of b**ches better buy tickets earlier next time, because I have to do so much PR, I almost broke my neck talking. Let me tell you something else, this is the best city in the world. And we will continue to put on the best matches and the best shows for the city of New York, year after year."

During the entire speech, Adam Cole was seen limping in the ring while talking to the doctors, and also left the ring before Maxwell. Cole had seemingly injured himself by jumping off the ramp while making his way to the ring during the main event.

Update on Adam Cole's condition after AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

As mentioned earlier, Adam Cole seemingly hurt himself while jumping off the ramp to come ringside during the main event. Following the injury scare, he was reportedly taken to the hospital after the show went off the air.

Later, it was reported that Cole left the hospital, but he seemed to be in a more concerning situation, as he was walking with the help of crutches.

More updates regarding the injury will be provided sooner rather than later. However, it remains to be seen when Cole will be fit for a return to the squared circle.

