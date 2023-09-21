Adam Cole hospitalized: Update on AEW star's health after Grand Slam accident - Reports

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole seemingly suffered a leg injury during the main event of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. There is an update on the situation after he was taken to the hospital.

The AEW Dynamite Grand Slam ended with a blockbuster main event where MJF defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. However, there was an unfortunate injury during the show as well.

Adam Cole was scheduled to appear during the main event to support MJF in his title defense. However, after jumping off the ramp, Cole limped while walking toward the ring, indicating he suffered an injury. It was reported that the former NXT Champion was also taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, there is an update regarding his injury. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Cole is out of the hospital, but there is still a concern.

"We've heard that Adam Cole is out of the hospital and on crutches."

While the situation may be concerning, fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Cole. We will provide more updates regarding his injury as they become available.

Adam Cole helped MJF retain the AEW World Title

The main event of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam between MJF and Samoa Joe, with the world title on the line, was everything fans expected from the bout. It was a mixture of old-school wrestling featuring hard-hitting spots.

Nevertheless, MJF managed to retain his world title with some help from his bro-chacho by choking Joe out with a wire. After the match, Cole hid the wire in his trunks so the referee could not see it.

Overall, it was another incredible display of friendship between the two. Henceforth, it would be interesting to see what occurs next in their ongoing bromance.

