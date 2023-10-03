[Watch] Malakai Black training with his wife Zelina Vega amid his AEW absence

Malakai Black is currently off AEW programming, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's off-wrestling. Black has been married to WWE professional wrestler Zelina Vega since 2018 and lives in Tampa, Florida.

Vega, who has faced Rhea Ripley for a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, posted a video of her and Malakai training intensely in the wrestling ring. The husband-wife duo put each other through several wrestling moves that are a mix of technical and high-flying ones and a few counter-attacks as well.

"I have the best on my side. My time is coming. #BelieveIt @WWE" - Vega posted.

Zelina Vega has had a spectacular run in the Indies as well as in WWE. She is popular for her Queen Vega run, which was for around one year, from 2021 to 2022. She, along with Carmella, formed a tag team that won the Women's Tag Team Championship in '21. In WWE, she is part of the Legado Del Fantasma stable.

Malakai Black reveals the reason for his absence from AEW

Malakai Black, the head of the stable House of Black, has recently revealed the reason for being away from AEW programming. There were some rumors that he had a back injury, but the House of Black leader clarified that wasn't the case and he had a hyperextended knee. His other stable member, Brody King, is nursing an injury of his own, with Buddy Matthews taking some time off with WWE's Rhea Ripley.

Malakai Black has had a long run in the wrestling world. He was with WWE as Aleister Black from 2017 to 2021. He has wrestled on NXT, SmackDown, and RAW brands. He is an experienced Muay Thai fighter and has experience in kickboxing as well. He joined AEW in 2021.

