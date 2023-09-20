[Watch] Mark Henry hurts his back while fulfilling promise he made to The Acclaimed

AEW star Mark Henry has been known as the 'World's Strongest Man' throughout his legendary career. However, the veteran seems to have hurt his back while doing the famous 'Scissor' taunt with The Acclaimed after their Trios Title victory.

The Acclaimed are known for their 'Scissor' gimmick, mainly made famous by Billy Gunn. They successfully captured the AEW World Trios titles from The House of Black at All In.

In a video shared by Anthony Bowens on Twitter, Henry is seen fulfilling his promise to The Acclaimed; however, he might have hurt his back in the process.

"Mark Henry scissored us so hard that he threw his back out," Bowens tweeted.

Former WWE star talks about his heat with Mark Henry

Former WWE star Ahmed Johnson recently addressed his heat with AEW star Mark Henry.

In an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Ahmed Johnson didn't hold back while discussing his heat with the World's Strongest Man. According to him, Henry started talking trash about him after he left the promotion.

"He [Mark Henry] just started talking a bunch of sh*t man once I left. Nobody did when I was there. When I was there, they didn't say a word to me, but as soon as I left, all these rumors started, man, so I don't know what the deal is," Johnson said.

Johnson also said Henry was mad because he became the first black Intercontinental Champion before him:

"I think they're mad, number one, they're mad because I became the first black Intercontinental Champion in history. Number two, they're mad because they've been wrestling for years and years, some of them 14 years and I come in at the one year and get the Intercontinental belt and I don't think that the boys appreciate that." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

What is your favorite moment of Ahmed Johnson in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.