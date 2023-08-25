[WATCH] Matt Hardy shares throwback video of late Bray Wyatt featuring multiple WWE Superstars

As part of his tribute to Bray Wyatt following his unfortunate passing, Matt Hardy reposted a hilarious segment from WWE in 2018 that featured himself, his brother Jeff Hardy, and Wyatt himself.

This was following Jeff Hardy's return to WWE in 2018, the day after WrestleMania that year, as he helped Seth Rollins and Finn Balor even the odds against The Miz and his Miz-tourage.

Heading backstage, Jeff was met by Matt Hardy, who welcomed him back after his return. He then revealed to him that he was allied now with Bray Wyatt, who turned face the night before at WrestleMania. Wyatt helped Matt win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that night.

It was a hilarious and uncharacteristic moment for The Eater of Worlds, as at that point, he suddenly became friends with "Woken" Matt Hardy. The three shared a fun segment, and that show was the first glimpse of the Deleters of Worlds.

There are countless moments in Bray Wyatt's career that can be considered iconic. His different personas, the many feuds he's been in, and even the several unique matches he's competed in over the years.

What is your favorite Bray Wyatt moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

