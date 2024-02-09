[Watch] Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shares a clip with former WWE star amid AEW rumors

The former 10-time Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) seems to be training with a former WWE star, as she shares a clip of him on social media.

The former WWE star in question is Fred Rosser (Darren Young). Mercedes Mone has been making headlines for the past few months following her free agency after being done with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was previously rumored that Sasha Banks would return to the WWE, but the deal reportedly fell apart. Now, Mone is expected to go All Elite.

On Dynamite this past week, Tony Khan announced a 'Big Business' event in Boston, Massachusetts. It was seemingly a hint at Mercedes making her debut on March 13, as she hails from Boston. However, neither did TK mention Mone in his announcement, nor have any official announcements regarding the same been made yet.

Nonetheless, Mercedes has fueled the rumors and speculations even more with her latest story on Instagram. Mone shared a cute clip of former WWE star Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young), who currently performs on New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Check out a screenshot of Mone's Instagram story below:

Mercedes shared a clip of this former WWE star (source-Mercedes Varnado Instagram)

Former WWE star has concerns over Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut

The former WWE and TNA veteran Matt Morgan was asked about Mone's expected date of AEW debut during the Gigantic Pop podcast, and he expressed an issue:

"Yes and no, yes because it's exciting, it's going to improve and bolster their women's division right? But at the same time, February, I gotta wait now? So like it takes that initial pop away of 'Oh my God Mercedes Mone is here' right? It caught me by surprise, you know what I mean?"

Check out the video below:

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the anticipated AEW debut of Mercedes is going to be received if it happens at the Big Business event on March 13.

