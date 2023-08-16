[WATCH] Never-before-seen clip of Lacey Evans featuring Sammy Guevara surfaces online after her rumored WWE exit

Lacey Evans is possibly on her way out of the WWE after a long absence, and a video clip of her with AEW star, Sammy Guevara is going viral amidst all this.

Considering multiple hints and indications, it's safe to say that Lacey Evans is perhaps leaving WWE after her contract possibly expired. After her potential exit from the biggest wrestling promotion, Lacey could join the other major wrestling promotion, AEW to endure her wrestling career.

However, no reports have suggested the same as of yet. Meanwhile, a clip of Evans with a top AEW star, Sammy Guevara is being circulated all over social media. In the clip two can be seen in the WWE performance center during their rookie days.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Even though the clip might be old, Guevara and Evans could be seen in the same company sooner rather than later. There are specualtions being made that Evans could possibly be going All Elite. Interestingly, Sammy has also come a long way since his try out at the WWE performance center, as he is currently considered one of the four pillars in AEW.

Lacey Evans was ready and set for her WWE return

Lacey Evans had been experimented on so many times by WWE higher-ups, but nothing seemed to be actually working, as she failed to get over. During her absence last year, Lacey talked to Brandi Rhodes on the 2 lies and one truth podcast, where she expressed her excitement to return:

"Yeah, I hope so [Evans responded when Brandi said she hopes to see her soon]. I mean, some stuff may be in the works. I just gotta keep working hard and when they’re ready for me, I have to be ready so, you know how it is. I’m just waiting on that phone call. Good or bad, good or bad, it’s a phone call man. You just gotta be ready [Evans laughed]." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Nevertheless, Evans' proper regular TV return never actually happened, and she was mostly kept in sidelines until the current rumors of her leaving the company. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future holds for The former Sassy Southern Belle.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here