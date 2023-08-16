Lacey Evans seemingly left WWE after being "frustrated" with her booking in recent weeks, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that frustration with booking and presentation could be why Lacey Evans seemingly left WWE.

Evans made news when she changed her social media handles to her real-life name and even dropped subtle hints at her WWE deal being up. It doesn't come as a surprise that Lacey Evans and the promotion are seemingly parting ways, as she hasn't been in any major rivalries and storylines for several months now.

Her last match went down on the June 23rd episode of SmackDown when she lost to Charlotte Flair in mere minutes. Since then, apart from competing in a dark match against Zelina Vega, Evans has been absent from WWE.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the global juggernaut never managed to find a clear-cut direction for Lacey Evans. He added that the fact that she wasn't being used at all in recent weeks might have been the final nail in the coffin which convinced Evans that it was time to depart.

"I just think they never found a direction for her [Lacey Evans]. They tried so many times to get her over and do so many things, and I won't be surprised if she's frustrated. They haven't used her in the last few weeks and probably it was like that's enough," said Bill Apter. [38:17 - 38:31]

Vince Russo thinks Lacey Evans was punished by WWE for becoming a mother

Last month on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared his opinion on why Lacey Evans' push in WWE slowed down.

He mentioned the promotion was unhappy Evans chose to take time off after becoming a mother.

"Shall I tell you why? She [Lacey Evans] had the audacity to have a kid and take time off. Oh, are you kidding me, bro? She had a kid before wrestling? How dare you be a mom," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen if how things pan out between Lacey Evans and the global juggernaut in the coming days.

