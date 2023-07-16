Lacey Evans was punished by WWE for becoming a mother and taking off from the promotion, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that WWE might have dropped the ball with Lacey Evans after she became a mother and took time off from TV.

Evans had a great beginning to her main roster career as she feuded with Becky Lynch in 2019 and later with Charlotte Flair in 2021. However, the 33-year-old decided to step away from the ring due to her pregnancy in early 2021.

Though she returned to WWE in April 2022, Lacey Evans has struggled to build any connection with fans owing to multiple gimmick changes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo speculated why the global juggernaut no longer presents Evans in a prominent spot.

Russo believes that the fact that Lacey Evans chose to become a mother might have rubbed WWE the wrong way, and they have been punishing her since then.

"Shall I tell you why? She (Lacey Evans) had the audacity to have a kid and take time off. Oh, are you kidding me, bro? She had a kid before wrestling? How dare you be a mom," said Vince Russo. [4:11 - 4:25]

Sgt. Slaughter on Lacey Evans "stumbling" in WWE

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Sgt. Slaughter spoke about Lacey Evans sliding down the card in WWE.

The Hall of Famer believes Evans should have continued with her "Sassy Southern Belle" character on TV.

"She's been fumbling and stumbling. I don't know why she ever gave up the southern gal. To me, that was the hottest thing that was going. I guess she got pregnant and had a baby. Wish her well. Hope she has 10 more babies and they're all healthy," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Lacey Evans last wrestled on the June 23rd episode of SmackDown, where Charlotte Flair made quick work of her by defeating her in less than three minutes.

