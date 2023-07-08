"She's been fumbling and stumbling" – Hall of Famer on Lacey Evans' WWE struggles (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans' latest WWE character transformation prompted many to accuse her of stealing Sgt. Slaughter's legendary gimmick. In an exclusive interview, Slaughter questioned why the SmackDown star changed her on-screen persona in the first place.

Evans almost immediately became one of WWE's most prominent female stars after making her main roster in-ring debut in 2019. She even headlined Extreme Rules 2019 in a tag team match alongside Baron Corbin against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter said Evans should have continued performing as her Sassy Southern Belle character:

"She's been fumbling and stumbling. I don't know why she ever gave up the southern gal. To me, that was the hottest thing that was going. I guess she got pregnant and had a baby. Wish her well. Hope she has 10 more babies and they're all healthy." [6:03 – 6:26]

Evans has not won a televised WWE match since defeating enhancement talent Carmen Harress on the February 10 episode of SmackDown.

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter's honest thoughts on the former Marine using his Cobra Clutch submission move.

Sgt. Slaughter is open to working with Lacey Evans

Earlier this year, Sgt. Slaughter turned down an "utterly ridiculous" offer from WWE. The company wanted him to work with Lacey Evans, but he would have been forced to take a pay cut if he accepted the deal.

Slaughter is still willing to do business with WWE. However, he would like Evans' character to be presented differently:

"I just wish that we could hook up together," Slaughter continued. "I'd love to talk to her about it, but I quit watching it because it was kind of an insult to me, what they did and the way they did it. It was like, 'Oh, we don't care about Sarge. We don't care about this, we don't care about that.' But I care about them." [6:27 – 6:49]

The former WWE Champion also explained why he rejected advances from WCW in the 1990s.

What do you make of Lacey Evans' current character? Let us know in the comments section below.

