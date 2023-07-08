Legend says Lacey Evans is "selling s*x" with new WWE character (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans' latest WWE character transformation has caused a lot of controversy online. One of her biggest detractors, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, believes the SmackDown star should focus on her military background instead of "selling s*x."

Evans served in the United States Marine Corps for five years before joining WWE in 2016. The 33-year-old recently began using Sgt. Slaughter's Cobra Clutch submission move. She also wears a similar outfit to the WWE legend, prompting his daughter to complain.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter explained why he dislikes Evans' gimmick change:

"I kinda just dropped it. I didn't watch it [SmackDown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she's coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she's got a big cobra on the front of it, and she's got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage." [2:56 – 3:16]

Slaughter added that Evans should wear a t-shirt and traditional combat clothing if she wants to represent the military in WWE:

"To me, that's selling s*x. That's not selling that you're a tough S.O.B. from the Marine Corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on. If you wanna emulate Sgt. Slaughter and you're from the Marine Corps and you're a drill instructor, act like one. Be one." [3:17 –3:43]

Why Sgt. Slaughter wants Lacey Evans to change her character

In past generations, WWE's female stars were often presented as eye candy instead of serious in-ring competitors.

Sgt. Slaughter thinks WWE already has enough glamorous women on its shows every week. In his opinion, Lacey Evans does not need to rely on her beauty to make her military-based character interesting:

"They got plenty other ladies out there that are the s*x symbols," Slaughter continued. "Lacey's a beautiful woman and I like Lacey a lot. I got to know her briefly and I always admired her and I respect her because she did serve in the Marine Corps. I just wish that they would have allowed me to get involved a little bit more." [3:44 – 4:12]

Sgt. Slaughter previously admitted he felt disrespected when he saw Lacey Evans using the Cobra Clutch for the first time.

Do you have a problem with Lacey Evans' WWE character? Let us know in the comments section below.

