Who is Sgt. Slaughter's daughter and why did she call out WWE SmackDown star?

Sgt. Slaughter may no longer be an active in-ring competitor, but he sure is trending big time on social media. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter, Kelly Slaughter, got into a heated exchange with a SmackDown star over alleged gimmick infringement.

The star in question is Lacey Evans. The former Marine returned to WWE SmackDown this past Friday with a look that many fans found too similar to Slaughter. Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter apparently saw the whole look and decided to drag the star for allegedly copying her father’s gimmick.

Kelly Slaughter minced no words as she threw a fit on Lacey Evans from her official Twitter handle. She reminded fans that there’s only one Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter. She also referred to Lacey Evans as a poser in the NSFW tweet.

The exchange quickly got heated, as the 33-year-old SmackDown star fired back. Lacey said there was no way the Slaughter household would be able to take her down, let alone trash-talk her. She also told Kelly to “salute me like the real Marine I am.”

Kelly’s response was rather calm as she said she respected Lacey for serving the country. She also reminded her that the tweet was not a personal shot at her. Rather, it was about the gimmick she was playing on WWE SmackDown.

Sgt. Slaughter once wanted to manage Lacey Evans in WWE

Fans will be surprised to know that the former WWE Champion had once expressed his intent to manage Lacey Evans. The 74-year-old had said back in December 2022 that he would gladly accept WWE’s offer to manage the star if they wanted him for the part.

Triple H and his team were still experimenting with Lacey Evans' gimmick at the time the comments were made. The creative settled on a Marine gimmick for the star. They even had her adopt Slaughter’s iconic Cobra Clutch signature finisher.

Evans appeared on SmackDown this past Friday during the Grayson Waller Effect segment to trash-talk Zelina Vega. She would eventually lose to the LWO star in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier.

How would you rate Lacey Evans’ new gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes