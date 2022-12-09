WWE recently teased the return of Lacey Evans - who has not been seen for a few months. Taking to Twitter, 74-year-old legend Sgt. Slaughter teased returning for a storyline with Evans.

What's interesting about this dynamic is that, unlike Sgt. Slaughter, Evans genuinely served in the military. While Slaughter's character and longevity have led many to believe that he was in the army, he never was.

He was portrayed as a veteran of the Vietnam War, but he has no actual military experience, whereas Evans served for 5 years in the United States Marine Corps.

Regardless, Sgt. Slaughter said that he believes Lacey Evans could become Women's Champion and offered to put her through "Camp Slaughter". Evans responded, asking where she needs to report.

Lacey Evans could be in store for her fifth character change this year

Fans of Lacey Evans can only hope that WWE has concrete plans for her going forward. In 2022, she has had four character changes.

Given that she was a heel before she took a pregnancy hiatus, her return this year built her up as a babyface. However, the heel turn didn't take long to come. She quietly turned face later on, and in the summer of 2022, she turned heel again.

The latest vignettes play directly into Evans' past as a Marine Corps veteran, indicating her being a serious, babyface character.

There is no confirmation that she will be a babyface, but if she returns as one, it will mark her fifth character change in 2022 - a rare yet ridiculous occurrence. She will join the stacked SmackDown Women's division, which is now considerably bigger than that of RAW.

The big question is where she will fit in, especially with the return of Tegan Nox and the rise of superstars such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez.

