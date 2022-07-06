Was WWE Superstar Lacey Evans in the military?

Lacey Evans has been associated with WWE for the last seven years. The Sassy Southern Belle performed in NXT for three years before finally arriving on Monday Night RAW in January 2019.

During her three-year-long stint on the main roster, Evans has feuded against several top names, including Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. Despite her inconsistent booking, the SmackDown star continues to be one of the most exciting performers in the women's division.

Her in-ring skills and character work have improved considerably since her debut, owing to Evans' hard work and determination. The 32-year-old has persevered through difficult phases in her career several times, thanks to the skills she picked up during her time with the US Marines.

Was Lacey Evans in the United States Military?

Before embarking on her pro wrestling journey, Lacey Evans served in the United States Military for five years. She joined the Marine Corps at the age of 19 and became a military police officer.

The Lady of WWE was also a member of the Marine Corps Special Reaction Team (SRT). In an interview with Fox Sports Analyst Jay Glazer, Evans opened up about the impact The Marines have had on her life.

She stated that she was grateful to have been allowed to be a part of the US Military, and it helped her become the woman she is today. Not only did it help Evans overcome her sorrowful childhood memories, but it also allowed her to develop a strong and gritty personality.

The Sassy Southern Belle specifically chose The Marines among all the branches of the armed forces, as she found them to be the most challenging and motivating. She remained a dedicated sergeant until 2014 before finally moving on to pursue a career in WWE.

Lacey Evans recently competed at Money in the Bank 2022

E @grandslam1998 Liv Morgan power bombs Lacey Evans off the ladder #MITB Liv Morgan power bombs Lacey Evans off the ladder #MITB https://t.co/Cr2MH4HU3t

Since her return in May 2022, WWE has done their best to portray Lacey Evans in a positive light. The Lady of WWE has seemingly dropped her previous gimmick to embrace her military origins.

The former NXT star recently featured in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She qualified for the high-stakes contest by defeating Xia Li on SmackDown.

The Classy Lady got involved in some awe-inspiring spots in the match. She selflessly put her body on the line by taking a few nasty bumps. The military veteran had the MITB briefcase within her reach at one point before Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan took her out.

Although she couldn't emerge victorious at Money in the Bank, we might see Evans enter the SmackDown Women's title picture very soon.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Lacey Evans in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture? Yes No 0 votes so far