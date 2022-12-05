WWE has been showing vignettes of a new 'military-inspired' character for Lacey Evans, and the Superstar has now reacted to it.

Ever since Triple H came to power in the company, he has made several changes to the weekly programming. This includes bringing back formerly released Superstars and repackaging some within the company, and Lacey seems to be the latest in the line of the latter.

The 32-year-old returned to the company in June 2022 after over a year of inactivity due to pregnancy. She has turned face and heel several times since and has looked directionless in terms of her on-screen persona ever since the change in administration.

WWE is now hyping her in-ring return with vignettes, where she can be seen reconnecting with her marine roots as she can be seen performing multiple drills. Evans has now taken to Twitter to react to a picture of herself with a gun:

"American Hero." she wrote

Lacey Evans most recently appeared on the November 11th episode of SmackDown. She was a part of a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the #1 Contender's match for the brand's Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. The match was won by Shotzi, who went on to lose her title challenge at the premium live event.

Lacey Evans had teased her character change a few weeks ago

Later that night, the military veteran gave a backstage interview to Cathy Kelly, where she admitted to having gotten complacent She then picked up her military jacket and teased a change in character:

"I've done everything that I've needed to do to not only get my foot in this door but also to get opportunities. The glitz, the glamour, and every time, I've come up short. Do you know what it is? It's because I got complacent. This lifestyle, I got comfortable. To be honest with you, I have gone out of my way to please everybody but myself. It's time to go back to basics." [From 0:19 - 0:56]

WWE @WWE After being pinned in the Women's Six-Pack Challenge, @LaceyEvansWWE says she's done trying to please everyone and that it's time to go back to basics. #SmackDown After being pinned in the Women's Six-Pack Challenge, @LaceyEvansWWE says she's done trying to please everyone and that it's time to go back to basics. #SmackDown https://t.co/pzlRViIcMo

Fans will have to wait and see if this character change will lead to bigger success for the SmackDown star.

