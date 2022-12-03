Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos kicked off WWE SmackDown, and Zayn said that the Bloodline leveled up at Survivor Series.

Jey Uso said that Sami earned his respect, and they won the WarGames match, thanks to Zayn.

The Bloodline was in the middle of celebrating when they were interrupted by the Brawling Brutes. Sheamus challenged Sami to a fight, and we immediately headed for the first match on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (December 2, 2022): Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus

Sheamus was in control early on before the match went outside, and Sami was tossed over the barricades. The Usos ran a distraction and allowed Sami to get some moves in before locking in a hold in the ring.

Zayn tried to hit Sheamus with the chops on the ropes, but the Celtic Warrior blocked it and hit a slam. Sami got a guillotine before Sheamus caught him off a dive with a backbreaker.

Sami hit a Sunset Flip powerbomb for a near fall as the match went on but missed the Helluva Kick. Sheamus hit the white noise and 20 chops to the chest before The Usos started a brawl with the Brutes at ringside.

The Celtic Warrior went for the Brogue kick in the ring, but Jimmy distracted the ref, and Jey hit a superkick before Sami rolled Sheamus up for the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Sheamus

Grade: B

Kofi Kingston was backstage and announced that he would join the Royal Rumble. Imperium came in to mock him before Kofi set up a match with Gunther.

Bray Wyatt was backstage and spoke in riddles before denying that he was the one who attacked L.A. Knight backstage last week.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma on SmackDown

Baszler went after Emma's left arm early on and continued to punish her as the match went on. Emma tried to reverse a hold into a roll-up but failed to get the pin. Emma got some strikes in before hitting a neckbreaker on the ropes.

Emma tried for a big move, but it was reversed before she went up top. Shayna kicked the ropes to bring her down. Emma was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch before tapping out to Baszler.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Emma

Shayna attacked Emma after the match and was about to stomp on her arm before Shotzi came out to make the save. Baszler kicked Shotzi and was about to get the stomp on her instead. Raquel Rodriguez came out next and teamed up with Emma before Shayna finally backed off.

Grade: B

We got a promo where Lacey Evans was training with the United States Marine Corps before Kofi Kingston made his way out to the ring.

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

Gunther took Kofi down early on and stomped on his chest before hitting a big uppercut. Kofi took some chops in the corner before trying for the powerbomb but was interrupted by Braun Strowman making his entrance.

Strowman took out Imperium at ringside before Kofi reversed the finisher in the ring and sent Gunther outside. After the break, Kofi was in control but went down with a big chop.

Kofi took a dropkick before hitting the powerbomb for a near fall. The champ hit Kofi with a running boot before getting The Last Symphony and picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Kofi Kingston

Grade: B

The Usos were backstage before Sami and Solo went off to make dinner arrangements. Sheamus attacked the Usos and took them down before we headed for another break.

Damage CTRL was out next, and they talked about how difficult the WarGames match was.

Liv Morgan attacked the trio before taking out IYO and Dakota on her way to the ring and then trying to take down Bayley.

Damage CTRL overpowered Liv soon and took her down before Tegan Nox made her return and rushed the ring.

Nox was taken down before Liv came back with a kendo stick and got the advantage. Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard on Bayley before the trio retreated.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in a backstage promo and said that the time was up for WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

We got a short video from Uncle Howdy, who said things like 'it's all fiction' and 'revel in what you are.'

Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet - SmackDown World Cup Final

Ricochet was in control early on and hit Santos with a missile dropkick and a big dive to the outside. The Legado leader dropped Ricochet from the ropes before the referee sent them and Zelina Vega backstage.

Ricochet hit a running Swanton Bomb before getting a big dive to the outside. Ricochet reversed a top rope move and came back with a knee strike before getting a massive vertical suplex.

Escobar got a big move but failed to get the pin before attacking Ricochet on the mat.

Ricochet hit another top rope move before heading up for the finisher and hit the 630 before picking up the win!

Result: Ricochet def. Santos Escobar

Ricochet got the trophy and celebrated his win. He will now face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship soon. During his celebration, the Ring General walked out, and they had a stare-down as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B-

We got the return of Tegan Nox tonight on SmackDown after she was released from WWE last year. Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup, while the Bloodline continued their feud with Sheamus and his team.

