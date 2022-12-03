Sami Zayn defeats former WWE Champion with help from The Bloodline

Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus tonight on WWE SmackDown with the help of his Bloodline stablemates.

The rivalry between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline continued tonight on the blue brand as Sheamus went face-to-face with Sami Zayn.

Before the match, The Honorary Uso got on the mic and said that at Survivor Series, The Bloodline leveled up because they had the longest-reigning tag team champions. Jimmy said that tonight was about Sami because he was the MVP.

Jey said that he doubted Zayn for a long time, but when he decided to stand with the family, he earned Jey's respect and credited Sami for their win at WarGames.

Jimmy asked how he was feeling. Sami says he is feeling ucey, and the group did their special handshake.

Brawling Brutes came out, and Sheamus said he hated beating up a ginger, but Sami would have a smile on his face at the end of the night. He then proceeded to the ring for the match.

The contest between the two men had fans chanting, "This is awesome." Both men had equal opportunities to perform their signature moves. At one point, Zayn attempted to hit the Ten Beats of the Bodhran, but Sheamus stopped him and hit the Canadian star with several elbow strikes.

It wouldn't be a Bloodline match without the numbers game coming into play, and that's exactly what happened in this match. During the closing moments, Jimmy Uso interfered when the referee wasn't looking and kicked the Celtic Warrior in the back of the head.

This resulted in a brawl between the two groups. When Jimmy distracted the referee, Jey hit the superkick on Sheamus, and Sami Zayn rolled him up for the win.

