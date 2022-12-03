28-year-old superstar makes huge WWE return to help Liv Morgan against popular faction

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan was involved in a huge brawl against Damage CTRL.

While Liv Morgan was at a huge disadvantage, she didn't hesitate to fight Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Midway through the segment, though, the returning Tegan Nox came to Morgan's aid.

In doing so, Nox made her WWE return after previously being released by the company in 2021. The segment ended with Morgan and Nox standing tall as The Role Model and co. were left stunned.

Nox previously signed a deal with WWE back in 2017 and was initially scheduled to compete in the Mae Young Classic. However, she was forced to withdraw from the tournament even before it began due to an ACL injury.

Eventually, she returned at an NXT live event in 2018, teaming up with Dakota Kai to beat Reina Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez) and Vanessa Borne. For the majority of her tenure in the company, the Welsh star was part of the NXT brand.

Nox is yet to win a major championship in the company. With Damage CTRL in possession of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Nox and Morgan could possibly challenge for the titles at some point down the road.

