3 women force Shayna Baszler to retreat amidst assault on WWE SmackDown

It took Emma, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez to force Shayna Baszler out of the ring on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. However, The Queen of Spades demonstrated yet another resilient and dominant performance before she retreated.

Baszler and Emma faced each other in a singles match. However, before the matchup, fans saw a brief backstage segment between Emma and Madcap Moss as the latter motivated her.

Shayna dominated the match from the start. Emma later caught Baszler with a neck breaker, but it was not enough to keep her away. The Queen of Spades attempted but failed to land a rising knee in the corner.

Emma climbed to the top rope, which proved to be a mistake. Shayna Baszler caught her arm and threw her to the mat before securing the victory with a Kirafuda Clutch.

The former MMA fighter, however, was not finished after the match and went after Emma's arm. Shotzi came down to the ring to make the save but was quickly knocked out by Baszler.

Raquel Rodriguez ran down to the ring despite her injury as Shayna was about to break Shotzi's arm. That was enough for Baszler to back down and leave the ring.

