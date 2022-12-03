Bray Wyatt has had an impressive run so far on SmackDown. The last two episodes have seen him seemingly launch attacks on LA Knight. Wyatt, however, denied the attack for the past two weeks and sent an ominous message.

Bray Wyatt's segment on the latest episode of SmackDown was short and sweet, and it didn't involve him going to the ring. It happened backstage, as some of his promos.

There seems to be an importance with Wyatt and the backstage area, as some key moments have happened there. This includes Wyatt having a heated argument with somebody who wasn't seen.

Bray Wyatt sent an ominous message this week, seemingly implying that it was Uncle Howdy behind the attack. He noted, however, that if he was the one who attacked LA Knight, everybody would have known about it.

There was no appearance from LA Knight this week, who was presumably written off for a week or two. It will be interesting to see how this match progresses and when WWE decides to book Wyatt for his first match back.

Whether it happens on SmackDown or at some point later in January, one thing is for sure - it will set up a much larger story arc for his character.

What are your thoughts on this storyline? Sound off in the comments below:

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes