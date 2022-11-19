Bray Wyatt was all over SmackDown this week. While his feud with LA Knight after being assaulted and then possibly assaulting him made headlines, one subtle moment saw Wyatt in the background in a segment involving The Bloodline.

After Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss, he walked backstage and came across The Usos. By this point, The Bloodline was trying to understand who the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes' team was. They confronted Karrion Kross - who told The Usos that he would square up to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title in the future.

However, what was most notable about this segment was that Bray Wyatt was seen in the background - seemingly arguing with somebody.

This was a big moment, as it may have been a potential foreshadowing for the future.

However, Bray Wyatt will not be involved in the WarGames match, nor will Karrion Kross. It was later revealed that Kevin Owens would be the final member of the team.

As for Wyatt, he could have played a role in taking out LA Knight before the latter could leave the arena. Knight's "two-for-one" deal certainly didn't work out in his favor.

