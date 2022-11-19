WWE Superstar found knocked out backstage after publicly insulting Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been a crucial part of every SmackDown since his return. This week, Wyatt made a significant impact as he started his first feud against 19-year veteran LA Knight. Knight would then be taken out on SmackDown following his insult to the former world champion.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, LA Knight confronted Bray Wyatt after getting struck by the latter last week. Knight would get a measure of revenge as he slapped Wyatt this week, not once but twice.

While Bray Wyatt would control himself and not take any action, the expressions on his face during the segment were telling enough that Knight would get his comeuppance. It didn't take long for that to happen as Knight was making his escape from the arena.

While he made it seem like he was simply leaving work early, he was spotted soon after buried underneath chairs and big cans.

You can check Knight laid out below:

What was interesting to see was that right as LA Knight opened the door to make his exit, a masked figure was seen in a dark room in a foreshadowing of Knight's fate.

When would you like to see the two veterans face off? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

