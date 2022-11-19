Few superstars on the SmackDown roster have enticed fans like Bray Wyatt. Despite having no interaction with anybody until last week, his first feud seems to have begun. LA Knight, the man he headbutted last week, got his revenge with not one but two slaps to Wyatt tonight.

19-year veteran LA Knight confronted Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. While the former came in and slapped the latter (before quickly exiting the ring), the former world champion stated that he wouldn't do anything.

While he seemed to "accept" being 'even' at first, LA Knight managed to get another quick slap in, dubbing it as a "2-for-1 special."

It's clear that Bay Wyatt will be unleashing his ruthless side upon Knight - one that we might not have seen before. He seemed to control a lot of what he wanted to do.

When Megan Morant tried interviewing him, Knight was leaving the building, and a masked figure was seen in a dark room that he was entering. Knight was found knocked out immediately after.

Will we see a Survivor Series clash between Knight and Wyatt? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

