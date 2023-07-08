Former world champion says he rejected WWE's rivals to stay loyal (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were among the most notable names who remained in WWE during the company's ratings war with WCW in the 1990s. In an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter revealed that he rejected interest from WCW during the same time period because he wanted to remain loyal.

Slaughter was one of wrestling's most well-known stars in the 1980s and 1990s. At the height of his career, the Hall of Famer headlined WrestleMania 7 against Hulk Hogan in 1991. Later that decade, he also appeared as an on-screen authority figure.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter recalled how Hogan encouraged him to join WCW:

"I've always been loyal to the WWE. When there was a [ratings] war and I got calls from Hogan and Jimmy Hart and Eric Bischoff and all these other wrestlers, 'Hey, you gotta come down to Atlanta and get this big money. There's an endless check book down here. Come on down,' I said, 'Hey, I've always been loyal.'" [6:49 – 7:12]

In the video above, Slaughter explains why he thinks Lacey Evans has gone too far with her latest character transformation.

Sgt. Slaughter's current thoughts on WWE

In recent weeks, Sgt. Slaughter has been outspoken about Lacey Evans replicating his gimmick and Cobra Clutch submission move. He even stopped watching SmackDown due to her presence on the show.

Despite his issues with Evans, Slaughter is still loyal to WWE. The 74-year-old also pointed out that he only left the company in the 1980s due to his G.I. Joe deal with Hasbro:

"Mr. McMahon Sr. brought me in in 1979 and I've always been loyal," Slaughter continued. "I never worked for WCW. The only time I wrestled for the AWA was when WWE wouldn't let me do G.I. Joe, so I've always been loyal there, and I still am loyal to them." [7:12 – 7:28]

Slaughter added that he still likes to advertise his long-time employers whenever he makes public appearances:

"When I'm out promoting myself, I'm always promoting the WWE. That was my company. That still is my company. I feel like I'm still their ambassador and I put them over no matter what. TV or radio or on this show right now, I'm putting them over. They're the greatest organization in the business, and there's nobody gonna stop [them]." [7:30 – 7:54]

In the same interview, Slaughter revealed why he rejected an "utterly ridiculous" offer to return to the company earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on Sgt. Slaughter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes