Legend says he rejected WWE's "utterly ridiculous" offer to return (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstars often express an interest in possibly returning to the company one day. Sgt. Slaughter, however, is not looking to appear on WWE television again unless the deal makes sense financially.

Slaughter was one of WWE's most recognizable stars in the 1980s and 1990s. In 1991, he even main-evented WrestleMania Seven against wrestling's top attraction at the time, Hulk Hogan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter said he rejected an insulting offer from WWE to return. The company wanted him to appear alongside Lacey Evans on television:

"So, if they would like me to come back, I'd have no qualms about sitting down and talking about it," Slaughter stated. "But to offer me something like they did was a slap in my face. It was like utterly ridiculous what they offered me. I was making more money when I left there than they were offering me to come back and make her [Lacey Evans] a star." [5:38 – 6:02]

What was wrong with WWE's offer for Sgt. Slaughter?

In recent months, Lacey Evans' new on-screen character has caused controversy online. The 33-year-old now uses Sgt. Slaughter's famous Cobra Clutch submission move. She also began wearing similar attire to the legendary superstar.

Slaughter declined the opportunity to work with the former Marine because he can make more money at wrestling conventions:

"They came to me, offered this deal, and it was to make less money than I'm making now. Why should I give up making what I'm making and go get her trained and make her a star and then there I am dangling out there and owned by the WWE? It didn't look so favorable for me, so I just said, 'Well, I'm just gonna stay with what I'm doing.'" [4:12 – 4:42]

SGT SLAUGHTER @_SgtSlaughter Happy 4th of July “O Beautiful For Spacious Skies For Amber Waves of Grain, For Purple Mountain Majesties Above The Fruited Plain, America America God Shed His Grace On Thee And Crowned Thy Good With Brotherhood From Sea To Shining Sea” Happy Birthday America. God Bless The USA Happy 4th of July “O Beautiful For Spacious Skies For Amber Waves of Grain, For Purple Mountain Majesties Above The Fruited Plain, America America God Shed His Grace On Thee And Crowned Thy Good With Brotherhood From Sea To Shining Sea” Happy Birthday America. God Bless The USA🇺🇸 https://t.co/KXIDvEEVIE

In 1982, Sgt. Slaughter performed as Don Kernodle and Jim Nelson's manager when they won the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship. Despite his criticisms of Evans, the WWE great is open to working as her manager if he receives a good offer:

"If they want to, if they wanna come up with the right deal, they wanna come up with the right scenario, whatever they wanna do, I'd love to come back and manage her and show her what to do," Slaughter continued. "I did it with Don Kernodle and Jim Nelson. I made them The Privates, made them champions. I took these two fan favorites and made them a couple of the meanest guys in town. I could easily do that with Lacey and not even hurt my character." [4:42 – 5:16]

Slaughter added that he is not afraid of how fans might respond if he works alongside the villainous Evans:

"Sgt. Slaughter is a kick-a** son of a gun. Whether you like me or you don't like me, that didn't change my style. I don't change what I say. You're all maggots. That was my [catchphrase]. They're maggots, scums, and slimes, and pukes. That's my character." [5:17 – 5:38]

Slaughter's daughter recently criticized Evans online. In an expletive-laden series of tweets, she accused the SmackDown star of copying her father's gimmick.

