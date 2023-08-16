Lacey Evans reacts to fan asking her to start an OF account

Lacey Evans, aka Macey Estrella, has responded to a fan who asked her to start an OF account.

Evans left fans surprised with her latest update on Instagram and Twitter. She changed her social media handles to her real-life name Macey Estrella and updated her bio, which now refers to her as a former WWE Superstar.

Shortly after the big update, Lacey Evans received a tweet from a fan who suggested she start an OF account. The ex-WWE star seemed intrigued with the idea judging by her response.

Lacey Evans' biggest WWE accomplishment was making history in Saudi Arabia

At Crown Jewel 2019, Evans took on Natalya in the first-ever women's pro-wrestling match in the history of Saudi Arabia. Evans was beside herself with joy and pride over being a part of such a historic moment.

While talking to WWE presenter Nathalie Mamo, here's what she had to say about the match.

"It's just like pride and motivation in the history that we're gonna get to make. And the example we're gonna get to set. And you know, just being a mom, I feel like really made it even more like, emotional. Because here I am as a woman who has worked so hard to show the world what we're capable of. I couldn't imagine my daughter having limits. Knowing that she's capable but having limits. Being able to change that was motivating to me," Lacey said. [H/T The Sportster]

During her stint in the company, Evans feuded with some of the biggest names in WWE. She was Becky Lynch's first feud immediately after the latter won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

