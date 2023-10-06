[WATCH] Nick Wayne might be out for revenge as Edge has already beaten his father in WWE!

Adam 'Edge' Copeland is running rampant in AEW, and he already has a list of the wrestlers that he wants to face. The Rated-R Superstar has more than two decades of experience in the world of wrestling. There's always the chance that he has wrestled with a relative of someone on the current roster. This video is proof that Copeland, as Edge, once had a 'squash match' with Buddy Wayne, Nick Wayne's father.

Nick Wayne is not following his dad's footsteps by being in squash matches, though. The younger Wayne made his debut on a Dynamite episode and had a hot take at WrestleDream. He turned heel against Darby Allin and joined Christian Cage's stable.

In the Edge Vs. Buddy Wayne match, Edge is introduced as a part of the Brood and goes to business against Wayne almost immediately. Wayne doesn't really have a chance to counter the lively assault and has only one spot in the match, but he couldn't capitalize.

The match took place during the height of the Attitude Era in 1998 when the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others ruled the roost and were the bigger draws. Even the commentators spent most of the match discussing The Phenom and The Rattle Snake rather than the live action.

Nick Wayne turned heel at AEW WrestleDream before Adem 'Edge' Copeland's debut

Nick Wayne has proved his mettle in different wrestling promotions and caught the interest of some AEW stars, making his entry into the company possible.

Wayne worked with AEW as a 'consultant' for a while - but that's only because he was underage and couldn't compete. But with that going out of the way pretty soon, Wayne is now geared up to continue his father's legacy. With Copeland, who had put Wayne's father through a definitive defeat, will the young blood look for revenge? Time will tell.

What do you think? Will other wrestlers who have faced Adam Copeland want to continue their feuds in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

