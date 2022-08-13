WATCH: Official AEW: Fight Forever gameplay trailer unveiled

THQ Nordic dropped official gameplay footage for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game during their Showcase this past Friday.

AEW dropped details surrounding the title earlier this month, including several match types, mini-games, career mode, and online co-op. There is also a vast 40 weapon choice within the game and available for use in extreme stipulations, such as the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, which has been confirmed to feature in Fight Forever.

In the showcase trailer, Britt Baker invited Tony Schiavone to play the upcoming game with her. The former AEW Women's Champion touted the simplicity of the control scheme as she played as herself in a match against Adam Cole, controlled by Schiavone.

No release date has been announced for the trailer yet. It will also be available to play at THQ Nordic's booth at Gamescom.

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

The video game has been developed by Yuke's, known for their SmackDown vs. RAW series, and will be published by THQ Nordic. AEW: Fight Forever will come to PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox One, Series X & S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Who will possibly feature on the roster of AEW: Fight Forever?

There is currently no confirmed roster for the title as it stands. However, there have been various indications from trailers, interviews, and box art. So with all that being said, the following names seem to feature in the video game:

CM Punk

Bryan Danielson

Sting

Adam Cole

Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Jungle Boy

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Owen Hart

Thunder Rosa

Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose

Cody Rhodes

Jade Cargill

Despite neither being a part of the promotion, Cody Rhodes and Owen Hart will feature in the upcoming game. The American Nightmare co-founded AEW with Tony Khan and The Elite. He was instrumental in the promotion's success until he returned to WWE earlier this year.

On the other hand, Hart made it into the title thanks to the partnership between the Owen Hart Foundation and All Elite Wrestling. It will mark the first time he will be featured in a video game since 1999's WWF Attitude.

What do you think of Fight Forever? Will you be picking it up upon release? Let us know in the comments down below.

