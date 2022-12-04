Watch: Recently returned superstar seemingly pays homage to AEW star Sting at WWE event

AEW veteran Sting has had a significant impact on several WWE stars, as Emma seemingly paid tribute to him in a recent match.

While Sting's only run in the Stamford-based promotion was subject to criticism, The Icon's talent was never in question. As many fans know, the 62-year-old star has been a part of the pro wrestling business for over three decades. Understandably, he has made a lasting impression on many young wrestlers today, including Emma.

The 33-year-old star recently made her return to WWE after nearly five years. Interestingly, in a recent match against Xia Li at a Rochester WWE event, she used the Scorpion Death Drop, Sting's iconic finisher.

You can check out the full video here:

Sting's recent match in AEW was criticized by a WWE veteran

While Sting is undoubtedly in a league of his own, his latest match against Jeff Jarrett was lambasted by fellow veteran Jim Cornette.

The Icon recently teamed up with Darby Allin at Full Gear pay-per-view, going toe-to-toe with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. While Sting and Darby won the bout convincingly, Cornette believed the match was apparently mediocre at best.

On an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling manager stated the following about the multi-man contest:

"Jay Lethal is one of the most special talents they had, and all that was negated here. And Darby Allin, as the unique weird charisma and people like to watch him, but he can be led. And Sting, he’s 63, he’s an Icon. They had to muck this f**king thing up to where it was almost g****mn unbearable. They couldn’t just have a g****mn tag team match, they couldn’t do what these guys could do. They had to AEW it up!" (03:15:29 onward)

With Sting now back to mentor Darby Allin, it remains to be seen what's next for him in AEW.

Do you think Jim Cornette is right? Sound off in the comments section below.

