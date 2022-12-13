WATCH: Released AEW star undergoes transformation for WWE debut under Triple H's regime

A released AEW star made her WWE debut with the new ring name Briana Ray at tonight's Main Event tapings.

Kylie Rae signed with AEW in 2019 as an original member of the roster before requesting and receiving her release that summer for personal reasons. She has since worked for IMPACT, NWA, and NJPW.

The former AEW star was reportedly present at Orlando's WWE Performance Center tryouts last week alongside indie standout KC Navarro. Earlier tonight, it was reported that she would be making her debut for the company at the Main Event tapings ahead of RAW.

Footage of her debut from fans in attendance shows that she not only made her debut for the company, but she was given a unique presentation and name change.

The name change comes as no surprise given that the likes of Gunther, Butch and Seth Rollins all underwent name changes either when signing with the company or moving to the main roster. But her new name is actually closer to her birth name, Briana Rae Sparrey.

Rae started wrestling in 2016 after making her debut in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. Her work earned her a NXT tryout in 2018 but she was not picked up.

