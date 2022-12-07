Released AEW star reportedly part of the WWE tryouts under Triple H's regime

According to recent reports, a released AEW star may be on the cusp of joining WWE.

It's no secret that Tony Khan's roster features a striking number of ex-WWE Superstars. During the early months of All Elite Wrestling, major names like Chris Jericho provided some much-needed legitimacy to the promotion. Since then, several former champions from the Stamford-based company have jumped ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

However, the tables have seemingly turned under Triple H's reign. A recent report from Fightful Select claims that the former AEW star Kylie Rae has been spotted in WWE tryouts. Furthermore, KC Navarro, who has made multiple appearances on AEW Dark, has also been seen taking part in the tryouts.

"As mentioned recently, KC Navarro, who we profiled, isn't just on WWE's radar, he's actively at this week's WWE tryouts. Fightful learned that this was set up a couple of months back, and he has some people within the company pushing for him. In addition, PWInsider reported and Fightful Select can confirm that AEW, IMPACT and NWA veteran Kylie Rae is also at the tryouts. These started yesterday and run through the week. We'll work to learn more names. We're told these are more private workouts than the general ones that WWE has conducted with collegiate athletes and have significantly different criteria."

Another former AEW star is reportedly on the way back to WWE

While it remains to be seen if Kylie Rae and KC Navarro will join WWE, William Regal has reportedly left All Elite Wrestling.

Regal joined Tony Khan's roster in March this year, immediately forming the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. However, the group's run seems to have been short-lived, as the Englishman betrayed Moxley at Full Gear to align with MJF. However, Friedman double-crossed the veteran in a storyline that effectively had Regal written off the program.

With Tony Khan allegedly scheduled to address Regal's departure this week on Dynamite, it remains to be seen what is next for The Gentleman Villain.

