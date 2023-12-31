[Watch] Returning AEW star pays sudden tribute to Cody Rhodes at Worlds End 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes received a shoutout from a returning AEW veteran at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

The name in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). The Rhodes family is one of the most influential bloodlines in pro wrestling. After The American Dream Dusty Rhodes' incredible in-ring career ended, his legacy has been carried forward by his sons, Dustin and Cody.

While Cody is currently one of the top babyfaces in the WWE, The Natural continues to perform at a high level in AEW. At the Worlds End pay-per-view, Dustin Rhodes made his in-ring return to take on Swerve Strickland as a replacement for an injured Keith Lee.

Dustin, however, was taken out by Swerve Strickland even before the match began, and it seemed he got injured. Nonetheless, the bout eventually started and featured some fantastic moments. At one point in the contest, The Natural paid tribute to his brother, Cody Rhodes, by delivering a Cross Rhodes to Strickland.

Despite a valiant effort by Dustin, he could not defeat Strickland. The Mogul Embassy member took out the 54-year-old legend with a Swerve Stomp to secure the win. It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion will look to avenge the loss in the coming weeks.

