[Watch] Returning AEW star takes nasty fall on head; raises injury concerns

A returning AEW star appeared to take a nasty fall on the head, which promptly raised some injury concerns, as it was a scary situation.

The star in question is Madison Rayne. She has been absent from AEW since January 2023 but made her return during this week's episode of Dynamite. The former TNA Knockouts Champion wrestled the number 1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Title, Deonna Purrazzo, when the incident occurred. Rayne went for a clothesline, but Purrazzo ducked it.

Deonna then caught her and appeared to give an exploder suplex, but it did not end well as Madison fell on her head. Immediately after the move, a concerned Purrazzo and the referee checked on Rayne to make sure she was fine.

Expand Tweet

The referee briefly paused the match, but The Virtuosa did not relent and locked in Toni Storm’s submission to get the win. After the match, the Women’s World Champion came down to the ring to attack Deonna but was rebuffed by the latter.

However, her protege, Mariah May, was successful with the distraction, and that enabled Toni to lock in her break a leg submission on her challenger to send out a message.

What did you make of the match? Tell us in the comments below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE