Ex-WWE name is back on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE talent has been revealed to be making her return to AEW Dynamite after a lengthy absence.

Madison Rayne made her pro wrestling debut in 2005. The Ohio native has appeared in several promotions, including TNA and Ring of Honor. She also briefly appeared in WWE as a participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Rayne signed on with All Elite Wrestling as a talent and coach in August 2022. She worked with several major names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Britt Baker, Athena, and Jade Cargill. The latter successfully defended her TBS Championship against the 38-year-old star on the 2022 edition of Quake by the Lake.

Rayne has been absent from Dynamite since January 2023 and has made several appearances on ROH since then. It was revealed during the broadcast of the February 21, 2024, episode of Dynamite that the former OVW Women's Champion will face Deonna Purrazzo in the show, marking her return.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo claims she will break Toni Storm's arm

Deonna Purrazzo made her debut in AEW on the first Dynamite of 2024. Since her arrival, The Virtuosa has focused on the reigning Women's World Champion of the promotion, Toni Storm. Purrazzo recently threatened the Timeless One, boldly claiming she would break the latter's arm.

The rivalry between Storm and Purrazzo has been heating en route to their title match at Revolution 2024. On the February 15, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Deonna addressed the former NXT UK Women's Champion in a backstage interview, threatening to destroy Storm's arm.

"I am gonna keep this short and sweet. Toni, I'm gonna break your arm, b***h," she said.

It remains to be seen whether Purrazzo will attain AEW singles gold for the first time on March 3.

